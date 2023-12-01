Twin sisters who have different personalities and lifestyles have become very popular on TikTok

In several videos which have received millions of views, it was revealed that one of them is a reverend sister

In one of the videos, the reverend sister wore a flowing, customized num dress while her sister was putting on a hot gown

Millions of people have viewed the video of twin sisters who have different personalities and lifestyles.

In one of the videos, one of the ladies, Christie, revealed that her sister is, in fact, an ordained reverend in the Catholic Church.

The lady said she and her sister have different personalities. Photo credit: TikTok/@christieannefit.

Source: TikTok

Christie introduced her sister to her followers, and many people were stunned by the differences in their ways of living.

First, their dress sense sharply contrasted. While the reverend sister wore a custom-made gown meant for nuns, Christie was putting on a hot-looking gown.

When asked what the reverend sister thought of her hot dress, Christie said:

"She thought it was cute! I feel like people assume she would be judgmental of me, but she’s not. I actually dress quite covered day to day."

In another video, however, the reverend's sister was introduced as fun-loving. Also, her sister said the nun is not judgemental of her lifestyle choices.

The videos of the twins stunned many TikTok users, some of whom expressed deep admiration for them.

Watch one of the videos below:

@Alex:Forgot said:

"For a sec that nuns weren’t just invented for the Warrior Nun show and they exist in the wild."

@lyssa webb said:

"So do yall ever swap places, so the nun can go out sometimes."

@Ari Ela commented:

"What does she think of your outfit?"

@Christina Resillez said:

"I always feel a sense of peace whenever I’m around nuns."

@Raymond Deluca III said:

"So this is what my good and bad conscience looks like standing next to each other."

@Capoke94 commented:

"I’m a religion education teacher and my brother is completely atheist."

