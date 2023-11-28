A married woman has sent social media users into a frenzy after she hilariously warned women to avoid Urhobo men

Using her husband as a case study, the mum of three highlighted reasons women should take into consideration

Her TikTok post went viral online and was well-received by Urhobo men and people related to them

A Nigerian woman has sarcastically advised women to desist from marrying Urhobo men.

In a TikTok post, she shared pictures of herself, her husband and their three kids to drive home her narrative.

She advised people sarcastically against marrying Urhobo men. Photo Credit: @_ken_dra

Source: TikTok

Funnily calling out her husband, she reminded him to consider how she changed his physique with good food before he calls her a bad wife.

She added that he should tell people how he got her a car when he knew she liked fresh air usually accessible in tricycles.

The mother of three urged him to tell people how he got her raw 32 inches hair instead of 12 inches human hair blend.

She listed other points as she indirectly praised Urhobo people. Urhobo are people of the northwestern part of the Niger River delta in extreme southern Nigeria.

View her post here.

Social media reacts to her sarcastic post

Si Si said:

"They are very toxic but if they love you they will take care of you grateful to God for mine."

Aureliagwen said:

"You no well oh love this Doh! Ma vo? Urhobo wa doh! urhobo for life abeg dey spread the gospel better urhobo men dey oh!"

Foma’s Wardrobe said:

"Finally reading something positive about my Urhobo brothers on Tiktok. I know wonderful Urhobo men and was raised one, can’t relate to the stories."

Tunnalcash said:

"Omo make my wife feel do this too hoo I go Dey happy cause I’m try to make everything work well."

benietah said:

"I'm I the only Delta girl that don't want an uhrobo or isoko man I love the changes tho..."

Mummy Giovanni said:

"Abi okpe nor be Urhobo??? cause this man wan wound me with it will be fine soon anyways all the best dear❤️love a positive love story."

Lady expresses frustration after marrying Anambra man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after marrying an Anambra man.

The lady, who hails from Imo state, got married to a man from Anambra state but their union has not been a bed of roses.

In a video that has gone viral, Ada was seen shedding tears and penned a question on the clip targeted at other women married to Anambra men. She asked them how they were coping in their marriages, saying she was losing her mind.

Source: Legit.ng