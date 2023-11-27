It was a sorry sight to behold as a heavy downpour disrupted a wedding reception venue and scattered the nice set up

A video from the occasion showed how some people tried to salvage the situation by going after some decoration items

While some people faulted the event planner for not taking note of the weather, others criticised the couple

A video from a wedding reception venue scattered by heavy downpour has surfaced online and got many talking.

A wedding vlogger, @blogwithmcb, shared the clip on TikTok, lamenting that the rain disrupted the nice set up.

The rain scattered the occasion. Photo Credit: @blogwithmcb

In the clip, some people were on the scene trying to salvage the situation but stood no chance against the merciless rain.

Internet users came for the event planner, wondering why the weather condition was not taken into account. There were those who tackled the couple for their choice of an outdoor event.

Reacting to the criticisms, the wedding vlogger said:

"The set up was made without the food. It was secured. We later enjoyed and everybody ate before going home."

Netizens blamed the event planner and couple

~Akua Diamond ~ said:

"Same thing happens to my friend own yesterday come and see the way the girl is crying

"God knows the best all time."

Lami and Simon said:

"I wanted an Outdoor wedding, weather forecast wasn't on our side either...and I prayed for God to intervene. He held the rain till after my wedding."

Markam22004 said:

"They have money for such decoration but don’t have money to rent an event hall. Very funny."

Lalaploce said:

"Guys how are they meant to check the weather 2 months in advance?A wedding date is not set a week before the wedding. Think."

hawlah08 said:

"U can't want an open wedding and still pick rainy season."

Dennis Annor said:

"The Ex girlfriend's prayer is really working."

Miss Barbie said:

"I can imagine the mood of the bride at that moment."

donieoo said:

"Wedding Planner must be sued.

"Part of their responsibility to know the outlook on whether for the day as an event planner."

