A Nigerian baker posted a video to show the performance of her apprentices, who she asked to bake

In a video that has received over 8 million views on Tiktok, the professional baker rated the performance of the students

She told Legit.ng that at the end of the exercise, she picked the best cake and named the winner

A baker who asked her apprentices to try their hands at baking has shown their performance.

In a video that has gone viral, the baker Chukwuemeka Cynthia Chioma took time to examine all the cakes baked by her students.

She was spotted touching the cakes one after the other to see how soft or hard they were.

While she told some of them their cake was hard, she told others that theirs was soft.

The video was captioned:

"I told my students to bake at home. Rate their work with me."

Speaking to Legit.ng, Cynthia said one of the students was picked as a winner after the exercise.

Her words:

"There was a winner. She made exactly what I thought of her. Others were just adding flour, thinking they would get more cake to eat from it at home, but she stuck to the recipe I thought her and her’s alone were the best."

Many netizens admired the neatness of the baking apprentices and also commented on their performance.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baker asks her students to bake at home

@Gbemi said:

"I go just faint for this place."

@Nixon Uwuma said:

"If I repeat make I bend."

@Faith Nicholas said:

"You tell me to repeat, na bye bye. I no go come again."

@Amanda Happy655 commented:

"As soon as cake hits the air, it will become hard. How long have they been waiting for presentations."

@BIG OMA said:

"Me I love hard cake more than soft ones and am also a baker."

