Social media users have reacted to a video of a Nigerian man criticising his wife for washing his car

The woman had never washed his car before now and when he found her doing it, it came as a surprise

While some people tackled him for reacting in the way he did, others spoke on the use of detergent to wash a car

A woman decided to wash her husband's car for the first time and his reaction caused a commotion online.

In a TikTok video, she placed a camera as she used a detergent to wash the red whip.

The man criticised her manner of washing the car. Photo Credit: @itzetanaa

While she was at it, her husband found out and stopped her. Apparently, she had not washed his car before.

The man criticised her for using detergent to wash his ride and wondered if that was how cars are washed.

The woman funnily walked out of the scene and abandoned the car-washing. The couple entertain netizens with their loved-up content via their handle @itzetanaa.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the video

Coded burna said:

"How can u use detergent to wash car,u wan comot d paint ?? E go fade the color once."

Emeyung_Rocky said:

"Anytime my mama wash my papa car na billing dey follow am."

Cyril Exchange said:

"Lol them no dey use detergent wash car, you wey repaint the car for him lol."

jenny soma said:

"So dey no dey use detergent wash car.

"At least......

"I learnt something today sha."

big_derrick001 said:

"Madam na u know the kind good u Dey try do o."

Ebube said:

''At least appreciate her, then calmly tell her that they don't use detergent to wash cars. she still loyal."

wendyjovy said:

"Watin them dey use wash car if not detergent someone should explain bcos I wan buy car."

