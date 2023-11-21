Some young children were seen praying with a pastor inside a church, and the video has got many reactions

In the viral clip, the man of God and other members of the church engaged in intense prayer, shouting in loud voices

At some point, he held the children and prayed with them, and the kids were also praying with equal intensity

A man of God and some children engaged in an intense prayer session in a church, and the moment was captured in a trending video.

In the video, which went viral and elicited a lot of comments, the pastor and other members of the church engaged in what appeared to be prayer warfare as their voices rang through the ceiling.

The pastor prayed intensely with the kids. Photo credit: TikTok/ Favour Moses.

Source: TikTok

As the pastor prayed with all his might, the children were doing the same, and there was a cacophony of voices in the church.

According to the pastor, it was better to catch the children young before the devil does.

At some point during the prayer session, the pastor got hold of the children, and they prayed together.

The video, shared by @apostlefavourmoses, is captioned:

"Holy Ghost catch them young before the devil catches them."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pastor prays with children inside church

@Victoria said:

"I thank God for being a Catholic."

@Mr pick 2 said:

"The only person with sense here is the cameraman."

@Mbiti said:

"This is too much for the kids."

@janemagdalin said:

"How is this Godly?"

@Mrs Wayodi said:

"Surely! does it have to be this dramatic?"

@nimoh_em asked:

"Is this even legal?"

@sapphire said:

"I'm just wondering what they're praying about."

@sandrafimbo2 said:

"Leave the kids alone."

@thulihlubi15 said:

"Guy allow kids to be kids. Let them say their innocent prayer, and memory text. Don't overload them."

Single people pray for life partners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some single young people decided to seek God's intervention in getting a life partner, and they held a prayer conference.

In a widely circulated video, a large number of single people were seen mingling while others just lay on the floor.

The video generated mixed reactions among social media users, some of whom said there is nothing wrong with praying.

Source: Legit.ng