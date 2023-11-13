A heartwarming video of a young woman who received a surprise from her family on the day she finished her NYSC programme has gone viral

Her relatives organised a lavish welcome for her, complete with a house party with food and drinks

The woman was so touched by the gesture that she danced and twerked with her mum

A video that captured the emotional moment a young woman was greeted by her family with a surprise celebration on the day she completed her NYSC programme has melted many hearts online.

Her relatives had planned a splendid welcome for her, which included a banner, balloons, confetti, and a cake.

Happy mom twerks with daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@excelsommie

Source: TikTok

They also threw a house party for her, where they served delicious food and drinks.

The woman was so overwhelmed by the love and support of her family that she joined her mum in dancing and twerking to some upbeat music.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User3466166890361 reacted:

"Snap witg my parents bt am grateful for d journey so far n were He God almighty is taking me to,may she live long n see u smile more."

Blessylove said:

"Awwww…Congrat babe, I'm just smiling like mumu."

Aee-Zinne wrote:

"Congratulations dear... Just as your name Excel.. You will surely Excel dear."

Fridayonyedokachi:

"Congratulations to her. She's super proud you went to school and graduated then went to service and came homecongrats."

Swagettomama:

"God pls keep my parents alive to see this day of me Amen, congratulations girl."

Source: Legit.ng