A video of a baby being deliberately put on the ground in an artificial rain has sent netizens into a frenzy

A woman rushed out of the house and quickly placed the newborn on the ground while people watched

The child's mum immediately took action as she came for her baby, in what has been described as a traditional way of DNA testing

Nigerians have reacted to a video of a baby being placed on the ground in an artificial rain.

TikTok user, @_tabitha_zeal_, shared the clip and offered some explanation as regards what played out in the video.

The baby was deliberately placed on the ground. Photo Credit: (@_tabitha_zeal_)

Source: TikTok

According to @_tabitha_zeal_, they had to put water on the roof to create the artificial rain, adding that the water used was not ordinary.

"It’s not raining that fateful day they actually put the water on the roof by themselves ni and the water is not ordinary water."

The baby's mum picked up her kid

In the clip, a woman came out of the house with the newborn and was followed by the baby's mum. She immediately placed the baby on the ground and went inside.

In a flash, the baby's mum picked up her kid and also ventured inside. @_tabitha_zeal_ explained the last part involving the kid's mum:

"...The last part they will drop the baby on the floor and the mother will come and carry him or her before the water finish dropping."

DNA tests

Many netizens who watched the clip said it was a Yoruba tradition and was a local way of DNA testing called Ifalomo.

In the same light, Yoruba actress, Yetunde Bakare, had advised men to do DNA tests on their kids at birth.

A data analysis released by a Lagos-based DNA testing center put the number of Nigerian men not the real fathers of their kids at 26%.

Watch the video below:

People said it is a Yoruba tradition

misi_mau said:

''Una way be say una family tradition pass this one self dey come form for here like say nah bad thing dem dey do."

MaryJ said:

"What if the baby falls in the cause of dropping and picking up …"

MHIZDEE said:

"U won't try this with my baby ahhhh."

user6503793195800 said:

"Same thing for my husband house too all my children passed through it."

Only1Ayoka said:

"Pls if d baby no b der own watin go do d baby pls."

BIG NAME # BIG DADDY said:

"I be Yoruba but my mom na Igbo I want make them do me my own now rip mom and dad."

OMO CELE said:

"Yoruba call it ifalomo… na surest DNA be that."

Takaveli YoungGod said:

"I think this is ifalomo our tradition DNA testing…kudos to our ancestors they were so wise."

Mum abandons baby while fleeing from hoodlums

Legit.ng previously reported how a mum also abandoned her baby while running away from hoodlums.

The nursing mother reportedly abandoned her baby boy while running from hoodlums, popularly known as Sara-Suka, who invaded her area in Minna, Niger state.

Daily Trust reported that the incident happened in the Gbeganu area when the hoodlums in large numbers attacked residents and looted shops.

The woman, who was caught in the attack, couldn’t run conveniently with her baby as she fell to the ground and let go of the baby.

Source: Legit.ng