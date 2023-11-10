A mother became frustrated because of her son's restlessness and she decided to force him to fall asleep

In a funny video trending on social media, the mother gave the young boy some sleeping gummies

He thought what he received was snacks as he chewed them happily but fell asleep a few moments later

A mother forced her son to fall asleep after getting tired of controlling him in the house.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the mother said the baby boy was disturbing the whole house, and she had to find a solution.

Source: TikTok

The mother gave the child some sleep gummies, which made him sleep off within a few minutes.

The baby thought what his mother gave to him was a snack, and he ate it with relish without knowing.

He was even still eating when sleep came calling, and he slept off where he was seated with the gummies in his hands.

The mother captioned the video:

"Like he be torturing the whole house all day. I gave him sleep gummies, he thought they were fruit snacks."

Other parents who saw the video went to the comment section to say they would try the same thing on their children. The short clip was shared by @dollworldpea.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as mother forces her son to fall asleep

@Cece said:

"Where can I get those gummies, because wow."

@Putin asked:

"Why don't people use these sleep gummies for babies when they are on a flight?"

@scottjohnson7938 said:

"This made my day. I’m crying."

@Broken Crayon commented:

"I need sleep gummies for myself."

@Scholtz Maria said:

"Where can I get those sleep gummies for my husband."

@Mercédes Motherhood commented:

"Where are these sleep gummies from? Please we need."

@jenjenjenjen.jen said:

"Wow, I didn’t know they had sleep gummies. My daughter was very hard to fall asleep, I tried putting her to sleep & I would fall asleep. Lol."

Source: Legit.ng