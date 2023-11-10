A Nigerian man proposed marriage to his girlfriend in a special way with plenty of Naira notes and other gifts

In a video seen on TikTok, the man gifted the lady a wig, money, jewellery, and a cheque which has N3.5 million written on it

The lady could not control her joy when she saw all the cash and other gifts brought by her man

A lady was left speechless because of the gift items brought by her boyfriend when he came to propose marriage to her.

The romantic moment was captured in a video posted on TikTok by Promise Surprises, who said the lady agreed to marry the man.

The lady said yes to the man's proposal. Photo credit: TikTok/@promisesurprises.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the man led his woman into a room filled with so many goodies, including female beauty accessories such as wigs, jewellery and more.

The lady also received N6 million cash, according to Promise Surprises, who captioned the video:

"N6 million Naira just for proposal. And we got a yes."

A symbolic cheque presented to the lady in the video carried N3.5 million.

Meanwhile, many funny reactions trailed the video, with some netizens wondering what would have happened if the lady rejected the proposal.

Netizens react to video of romantic proposal

@chilly baby said:

"For us who are dating onions let's gather here we have a wonderful meeting."

@Clear_Stone said:

"Congrats sis. And to us who have never had this experience. May we never be broke and may we have enough to take care of ourselves beautifully."

@Cruise asked:

"What will happen if she says NO?"

@Osuaso Peace said:

"My own man wan use 2k kee me. E go even send screenshots join."

@zeenah said:

"How much they wan spend on wedding day. Only proposal 6 million."

Source: Legit.ng