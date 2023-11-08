A lady shared the photos of her mother showing when she was hot as a young woman many years ago

She joined the viral TikTok trend in which people share their mothers' photos in their youthful days

The woman's old photos show that she has always been a slay queen, making many people to call her a baddie

A woman has been called a real Gen Z baddie because of her old photos, which emerged on social media.

The woman's daughter, Regina Beboski, posted the video containing the photos on TikTok, and it immediately caught the attention of many users on the platform.

The woman has been called a Gen Z baddie.

Source: TikTok

Regina jumped on the TikTok trend in which users show photos of their parents when they were still young.

Just like other TikTokers who have jumped on the trend, Regina said her mother told her she rejected many men when she was young.

She said she did not believe it until she saw the woman's old photos, which showed she was actually a hot woman.

Her dress in the old photos looked stylish and attractive. Netizens approved that the woman was beautiful.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to woman's old photos

@liyah21 said:

"Your mama nah real Gen Z baddie."

@Kelajames said:

"So all clothes wen we dey wear don go before or we are repeating them?"

@Sucsy Ben said:

"Later they go want advice us after them don live their life finish. She's so beautiful."

@Vanessa commented:

"Why my mama no dress like this. My mum dey do classic lady with different colours of suits."

@Mimi said:

"Can we all agree we have our winner now?"

@la_confessor reacted:

"Ok, can we give her the crown now?"

@Kimberly Richards said:

"Why is nobody talking about her cute smile now?"

Source: Legit.ng