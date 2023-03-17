The transformation of a lady and her mother has stunned many people after she posted a video on TikTok

The beautiful lady posted photos, one taken 30 years ago when she was a kid and the others, taken recently

Meanwhile, funny reactions have trailed the video as some say they are struggling to differentiate mum and daughter

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A transformation video shows how a young lady and her mother have changed after three decades.

The video was posted by @mona4reall1 and it apparently aims to show how far the lady and her mum has come in life.

The lady shows how she and her mother have changed after 30 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@mona4reall1.

Source: TikTok

In the video, some group of photos were posted. While one was taken 30 years ago, others were more recent.

Transformation video of a mum and her daughter goes viral

The old photo shows when the young lady was still a child in the caring arms of her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The new photos taken when the lady has grown show how they currently look like after many years.

The mother and daughter are currently shinning and they look very much like each other.

TikTok users who have seen the photos are praising them for their beauty while others say they can't differentiate between the two of them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@SERINA said:

"Mona got her beauty from her mom."

@king tb commented:

"After 30 years still looking for the old woman and a young girl but still seeing two young woman here."

@comfortatookwei98 said:

"Northerners with beauty."

@Stifler_Gh said:

"Blood is thicker than water. Sweet mom we love you so much."

@Erquiyah’s _klothing said:

"This is beautiful."

@Explore said:

"Your mum still looking young."

@Ohemaa chichi 14 said:

"Wow your mum is beautiful like you."

@Al Hassan commented:

"My love for you will never die."

@blackafro_Pilate said:

"After 30 years and mom looks that stunning. Wow."

Proud mother appears in video with her son who is a soldier

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man posted a video to show how his life and that of his mother has changed.

The man posted an old photo of him and his mother and the photo was taken 23 years ago.

Now, the man has become a soldier, thereby making his mother extremely proud.

Source: Legit.ng