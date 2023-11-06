A Nigerian mother had a sneak peek into what her daughter does at the gym when she goes there to workout

The woman was alarmed, and she was quick to tell her daughter to be careful while at the gym so as not to damage her womb

She said the lady carries weight on her womb, and she reminded her that she was still going to give birth to children

A Nigerian mother was alarmed by the heavyweight that her daughter carries at the gym.

The lady, Abibat Kazeem, shared a video showing when she was exercising at the gym and her mother saw it.

The woman was fast to point her daughter's attention to the fact that the weight of the object rested on her womb.

She told her to be very careful while at the gym because she was still going to give birth to children.

Abibat shared her mother's voice note on TikTok, and many people laughed out loud when they saw it.

Her mother had said in Yoruba:

"All these exercises you're doing, you're putting the weight on your womb. Remember you'd give birth; please be careful."

Netizens react to lady's workout video

@Mideprints said:

"This is my mummy o! If I wear waist trainers, she will be like oti fun ile omo pa."

@LARA said:

"This is what my mum can say."

@ariyoshorinmade said:

"She is right to be sincere. E reach your turn, you carry am go next level."

@EmmyEasy commented:

"You sef dey listen to mummy."

@dullard_boy said:

"This screams my mummy's name."

@Chef bashy said:

"My mum and your mum are in the same meeting group abi what do they call it."

@Guapo said:

"Na this grandchildren matter concern them pass."

