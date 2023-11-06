The wife of Olarenwaju Kolawole, the Nigerian man who found out he is not the biological father of his four kids, has reacted to the development

According to the woman, she cannot accept the result, adding that she knows how she conceived the kids

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the woman's response to the outcome of the DNA test

Toyin Arike, wife of Olarenwaju Kolawole, has reacted to the outcome of a DNA test result which revealed her four kids do not belong to her husband.

Legit.ng reported that a DNA test was run at the DDC DNA Diagnostic Centre in Alakoko, Osogbo and the outcome showed it didn't belong to Kolawole, an outcome that made the man bitter.

Toyin Arike said she doesn't accept the DNA result. Photo Credit: @agidigbo887fm

Toyin said she can't accept the result

Reacting live on air, Toyin, who is a health worker, said she can't accept the result. According to her, she doesn't know where the samples used were taken to and which ones were used. In her words:

"I don’t accept the result. I don’t accept it because I was not there when they took samples and I don’t know which sample they took, so, I don’t accept it. I can’t accept it because I know how I conceived those children.”

According to a data analysis released by a Lagos-based DNA testing center, 26% of Nigerian men are not the real fathers of their kids.

Watch the video below:

People react to Toyin Arike's response

@BusyBrity said:

"Well. If she’s so sure of herself then. They should try another hospital. It’s as simple as that. Why bring it online for us to sort???

"Or what?

"Cus we have a lot of issue here in Twitter that we haven’t sort Abeg."

@JosephOnuorah said:

"This is a disaster! Where do you start from.

"Those kids have really become family and no gain to tear them apart. But the woman has to pay for that deceit.

"Tough call."

@OligboJ said:

"If she’s innocent, she also has to do a DNA test to confirm that those are her kids, to ensure they weren’t exchanged at the hospital."

@OkobiaOseyi said:

"DNA tests can reveal unexpected truths, bringing complex emotions. While it's a challenging revelation, love and support for all involved is crucial. This is a deeply personal matter that deserves empathy and understanding."

@Judibaby3 said:

"Things are happening. She might be innocent. 4 children you say?"

@NwaforUkpor said:

"If the Govt does not look into this trend, Men will start to take matters into their own hands.

"Please don't waste my time and money for 16 years.

"I no forgive you oo.

"One thing must happen."

DNA test shows woman married to cousin for 17 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a DNA test had revealed a woman's husband of 17 years is her cousin.

Celina Quinones and her handsome husband Joseph had been married for over a decade when they took an ancestry DNA test.

When the American woman discovered they were more than a couple, she described the moment as "devastating". However, she remained adamant that regardless of the results, their love for each other was stronger, and they would not separate.

Source: Legit.ng