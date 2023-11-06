A Nigerian man has lost his source of livelihood after a friend snitched on him to his oyinbo employer

After getting the N2.3 million writing job, the kindhearted fellow decided to help a jobless fellow who reached out to him on X (formerly Twitter)

The Nigerian man accepted to help him by outsourcing his writing job only to be played at the end

A Nigerian lady, Adeife Adeoye, has narrated how her friend lost his writing job paying $2,000 (N2.3 million) after a friend snitched on him.

Adeoye said a man, without a job, reached out to her friend on X, begging him to be assisted with work.

Her kindhearted friend agreed and decided to be outsourcing his writing gig to the jobless fellow in return for cash.

His friend pulled a fast one on him

A disappointed Adeoye said the fellow reached out to her friend's oyinbo boss and exposed how the writing job was being outsourced to him and the pay involved.

The revelation led to the sacking of her friend but the snitch was not given the job either. Adeoye's story on TikTok caused a stir on the platform.

People share their thoughts on the incident

Magenta said:

"This is incredibly painful, imagine losing such a lucrative gig just because of one person’s wickedness. I’ll actually cry."

Debbie said:

"Ugh that one dey. It has happened to me before. Such a terrible betrayal that ruined a good relationship I had with the client."

Ada Jay said:

"Many of my friends know I work remotely, but till date I haven't told any the name of my firm. I want to get a VA, but this my fear."

Blossie said:

"And I was just about to outsource my job This is a sign, let me just manage my thing myself."

user5610355053428 said:

"How did the friend know his source? He should have kept that private. The BOSS took the right decision. Let your friend learn.He will get another job."

Emmystone said:

"The lesson here is never you tell them the cow that produce milk for you, bcos if you tell them they will poison the cow."

Mzposh said:

"He probably thought they’ll employ him , I love how they didn’t employ him . Your friend will definitely get a better job."

Oyinbo boss fires Nigerian over his video about cats

In a related report, a white boss had sacked his Nigerian employee over his old video about cats.

In an old video, he said he believed cats were witches when he was in Nigeria, and because of that, he killed many of them.

He added that now that he is abroad, it is his full-time work to care for a cat and be paid £100 (N57,414.97) per hour. In a recent video, the same Nigerian man came out lamenting after his earlier clip was reshared on social media and went viral.

Man slammed for greeting Oyinbo boss everyday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was knocked over his daily greetings to his white boss.

Yemisi said his friend was fond of greeting the white man whenever he went to work, thinking he was in Nigeria.

However, after some time, he discovered that other employees were not following suit as they all carried on with their jobs every day without exchanging pleasantries.

The oyinbo boss also reached out to him and tackled him over the daily greetings.

