A young Nigerian man's life turned around after his wife got pregnant, and they welcomed a child into their home

The man went from being a motorcycle owner to having a car and building a house for his family

Many people were amazed by his growth as a few Nigerians questioned his source of wealth to make that fast

A Nigerian lady has gone online to narrate how her husband's life changed for the better after she got pregnant and gave birth to their first child.

On delivery, the man bought a motorcycle (okada) and celebrated the woman with everything he had.

The man posed with his motorcycle. Photo source: @abewajii

Source: TikTok

Man became landlord

He upgraded the bike to a lady's bike to give his family some level of safety. A few months later, he got a piece of land and started building construction.

The young man's business prospered, and he got a car to give his family a wonderful life. Before his wife gave birth, they were living in a room apartment.

The lady was so glad after they moved into their house. She told people her husband now molds blocks for a living.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

WildCAT said:

"This man can be legit ooo not all young men are into yahoo oo congratulations my sister please hold that man tight his kind is rare."

ARINMONEY said:

"Continue abeg im in love with Akorede so cute."

damilare621 said:

"He Dey do yahoo why uno tell us that."

User3032524849701 said:

"Whether yahoo or not, what I see is a responsible man."

King of Germany said:

"Even if he do Yahoo, I'm so excited not all women can stick with a man despite his present condition then but the wife believe in the man, it's amazing."

LUVEARTH said:

"Congratulations consistency is the key… but he chop ID me money."

Bolvic_Drake said:

"Yahoo or No Yahoo…All this things no easy and the process is obviously the testament of how things can change from bad to good…Congratulations."

Lady stayed with poor boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @stella26970, shared a short video of how she and her lover both looked when the boyfriend had nothing.

Seconds into the TikTok video, the lady's man came on screen, looking all classy in a better set of clothes as they drove in a car.

