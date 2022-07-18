A Nigerian man, Yemisi Nne, has sparked controversy online after sharing his friend's experience with an oyinbo boss

Yemisi revealed that his friend always greets the oyinbo boss every day at work, not knowing that his greeting wasn't necessary

After a long time of greeting fault, the oyinbo boss tackled the employee and asked him if he was employed as a cheerleader

A Nigerian man identified as Yemisi Nne has narrated his friend's encounter with oyinbo boss at work.

Yemisi said his friend was fond of greeting the white man whenever he goes to work, thinking he was in Nigeria.

However, after some time, he discovered that other employees were not following suit as they all moved on with their jobs every day without exchanging pleasantries.

Man narrates his friend's experience with oyinbo boss

Source: Twitter

The oyinbo boss also reached out to him and tackled him over the daily greetings.

Yemisi tweeted:

"My guy wey dey abroad say e experience d biggest culture shock ever, he greets his Oyibo boss every morning 4 work thinkin say na so e be for 9ja where bosses be god! But d other staffs no even send, na en 1day d Oga call am inside office ask am whether e hire am as cheerleader!"

Twitter users share their thoughts

Otti Chime said:

"Thats true,i experienced mine first when i was in school in U.S,i was very loyal and respectful to my Instructors,only to find out that Instructors have no influence in your results. As a Manager now,my workers dont even say GREETINGS, neither do i,just get on and do your job."

Babajide Blunt noted:

"It's simple, just reply by saying, "I'm sorry if greeting is offensive here. I'm an African and it's more like a standard of expected behavior for us but now that I know,I will stop greeting you henceforth and ignore your papa."

Joy Ofure reacted:

"I went out for marketing, came back and was resting in my office when my CEO came to my office to question why I didn't come and greet him in his office when I got back. Not to give a report oo just greet. And these people schooled in the overseas."

Natural Boy commented:

"So na crime to greet again?. I don't think its a culture, it has to be a personal problem not culture please."

Conduit added:

"It’s culture. My boss don’t even allow us call her any salutations, just her name or nick name."

Source: Legit.ng