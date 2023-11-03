A video of a man entertaining patients and other people in a hospital room has got many people talking

The man funnily played around as he interacted with people after accompanying his wife into the labour room

Many people who watched the video expressed excitement about the man's behaviour, while other women spoke about their time in the labour room

A pregnant woman, identified as Damolamii Hairmpire, has shared a video showing the behaviour of her husband in a labour room where she had entered for her delivery.

It is not clear if the woman had delivered at the time of the video, but she laid on a bed in the labour room as she recorded her funny husband.

The man disturbed his wife in the labour room. Photo Credit: @oyindamolamii068

Source: TikTok

"This man is a clown," she captioned the video.

Her husband, as seen in the clip, interacted funnily with people in the room and would occasionally fall to her bed while laughing.

The man seemed to be having a good time, quite to his wife's amazement.

Watch the video below:

People found the husband's behaviour hilarious

Akanke said:

"This is wah my guy can do I was sick and he made snap of how I was crying."

Abby_jara said:

"Even though I really can't hear him but mehn, dey sure needed dat ur play. I love it."

@posi said:

"This is St Raphael Hospital Ikorodu right?

"Congratulations ma'am."

Tifelove said:

"They don’t even allow my husband to enter until I give birth."

toriola_olanshileayinde said:

"@toriola_olanshileayinde: My wife see pepper after she gave birth… I just Dey enter her with all labor reactions."

Tayo Gold said:

"I delivered a bouncing baby boy this same hospital last week. St Raphael Ikd.

"Congratulations to you."

Esther said:

"General hospital showed me shege even during labour nobody was allowed to be with me."

