A heartwarming video of a mother and daughter’s chat at work has gone viral

The mother, who is a manager at the same office, tries to teach her daughter the importance of formal communication in the workplace

However, her daughter refuses to listen and keeps calling her mum instead and the hilarious chat was leaked online

An adorable video of a mother and daughter’s conversation at their workplace has captured the attention of many online users.

The video shows the mother, who is a manager in the same office where her daughter works, trying to explain to her daughter via chat why she should use formal language when addressing her in front of their colleagues.

However, her daughter does not agree and insists on calling her mum instead much to the amusement of many who saw the chat.

The video was leaked on social media and has generated a lot of positive feedback from people who found it heartwarming and funny.

