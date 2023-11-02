A lady bought a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for her boyfriend as a birthday gift and went to deliver it to him

The phone was supposed to be a birthday gift for the man, but the lady was, in turn, surprised with a proposal

When she went to deliver the phone to him, the man shocked her when he brought out an engagement ring, and she said yes

A lady wanted to surprise her boyfriend with a new phone she bought for him, but she ended up being surprised.

In a heartwarming video, the lady, Queen Bella, noted that she bought her boyfriend a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The lady went to surprise her boyfriend with a phone when he got her engaged. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenbella1555.

Source: TikTok

She said she had gone to deliver the phone to him as a birthday surprise, but the man had his own surprise planned for her.

When she got there, the man was the first to surprise her with an engagement proposal, and she was stunned.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lady says yes to her boyfriend's marriage proposal

Queen was so excited and overjoyed, and she did not waste any time in stretching her hand to take the ring.

She then delivered the phone to the man, who was equally overwhelmed with so much joy.

The lady captioned the video:

"Surprised my boyfriend with a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on his birthday, not knowing he was planning to surprise me with an engagement ring. This is where I say the surpriser ended up getting surprised. Thank you, my sugar daddy. I love you."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to engagement video

@Benzema said:

"This is how love should be, not all this a king was born gang."

@Alexandra commented:

"It's crazy how you surprised him to get surprised. God bless your union."

@ADA_BEKE said:

"Una get money. Na why they no dey ever take me seriously because I don’t have anything to bring to the table."

Lady rejects engagement ring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young student proposed to his girlfriend at the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic.

The student knelt in public and whipped out a ring, and asked the lady to marry him.

The lady, however, refused to accept the engagement ring despite the pressure mounted by those present.

Source: Legit.ng