A Nigerian lady has exposed her WhatsApp conversation with a married man three weeks after his wedding

The man, who wants an affair with her, insisted that he still desires her, tagging the lady his soulmate

Mixed reactions trailed the leaked chat as people slammed the man for his shameful request and advances

A chat involving a Nigerian lady and a man who recently got married has sent social media into a frenzy.

The chat reposted on X by @Postsubman showed how the man reiterated his interest in the lady despite being married three weeks ago.

The unidentified married man commented on the lady's WhatsApp status, saying he still wants her.

Despite her reminding him that he was married, the man did not back down and told her to leave his wife out of the conversation.

"See, my wife is great. But in you I see a soulmate," the man confessed to the lady.

The leaked WhatsApp conversation irked many tweeps on X as people criticised the married man.

Many people dragged the married man

@iOhJay said:

"Don't let your wife stop you from meeting your soul mate.

"Can we just leave my wife out of this?"

"419 man. Onye Ozi. Olè. Barau. Tiff."

@HAYWHYD1 said:

"Some men sha, they're disgrace to manhood...... abeg who rush you to go marry when she's not your soulmate??"

@Its_Unchained said:

"Lol. Overheard a convo at ICM and the Man was wooing the girl then she tells him he's married and he replied "come on I'm married but its not that serious" i had to turn back to look at the man."

@Nefisah001 said:

"He wants to sleep with you nothing else.

"He doesn't even see you as a person let alone soul mate."

@daram_ola said:

"Can you imagine... Why did you get married when you know, you are not ready to be faithful to your wife.

"Low value man."

Source: Legit.ng