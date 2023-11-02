Many reactions trailed the TikTok video of a newborn child in a hilarious sleeping position

In the funny video posted by the child's mother, she was spotted sleeping in a folded position on the bed

From her sleeping position, some social media users concluded that the baby thought she was still in the womb

A baby in a funny sleeping position has stirred a lot of reactions after a video of her emerged online.

In the hilarious video, which was shared by the child's mother, the baby slept with its hand slightly on its chin.

The baby slept as if she was still in the womb.

Source: TikTok

Her sleeping position made her look as if she was thinking about something. She also looked like a baby still recoiling in the womb of its mother.

In fact, some netizens who commented on the video said the child thought she was still in her mother's womb.

Her mother captioned the video:

"Which kind sleeping position be this Michelle?"

After Aduke posted the video, some mothers who saw it said their own newborns slept the same way.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to baby's funny sleeping position

@Chisom said:

"It's so cute. She thinks she’s still inside mummy’s belly."

@omowunmioreofe5 said:

"She thinks she’s still in the belly."

@Anuoluwa stitches said:

"I love you, baby. I can’t wait to hold my baby in my arms."

@cherotichmaseti said:

"My son sleeps this way but out his head in position every time."

@sylviaagbonson said:

"I don’t pay bills sleeping position."

@Mumcy Damisi commented:

"Naso my baby too dey always stretch."

@Nishola said:

"My baby’s name sake nd dey have same sleeping position."

@carolina reacted:

"Mine sleeps like this too."

@mwenya432 said:

"Even my daughter does the same I was even worried."

