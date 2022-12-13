An air passenger travelling from Ecuador to Spain on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has given birth mid-flight

The lady started feeling pain in her abdomen which prompted her to go to the toilet but she unexpectedly had a baby

According to the woman, she did not realise she was pregnant until the experience that took place mid-flight

A lady who was completely unaware that she was pregnant has given birth mid-flight.

The lady named Tamara was travelling from Ecuador to Madrid, Spain on a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight.

Tamara was unaware of her pregnancy until she gave birth. Photo credit: @StigmabaseD/NYT and Aaron Foster/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

It was reported that Tamara suddenly started feeling pains in her abdomen when the plane took off and a few hours before landing in the Netherlands.

Giving birth after two contractions

As a result of the pain, Tamara checked into the toilet to possibly ease herself and she ended up having a baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Daily Star, Tamara gave birth after two contractions:

“A few hours before landing in the Netherlands, her stomach hurt and she decided to go to the toilet. To her great surprise, after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her hands,” a spokesperson for the Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem Zuid hospital told NL Times.

Mum, son doing well

The airline spokesperson said that two doctors and a nurse from Austria were on the plane and helped the unexpected mother following her surprise delivery New York Post reports.

The baby is named Maximiliano after a stranger who stayed by the mum's side throughout the period.

Once they had landed in the Netherlands safely, Tamara and her new baby were taken by ambulance to the Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem South hospital.

The hospital confirmed the mother and her new bundle of joy were doing well.

Beautiful lady gives birth mid-flight, names baby 'Air'

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman gave birth mid-flight while travelling to the Dominican Republic.

The woman was with her sister when she said her water broke and she was helped to give birth.

She named the baby Air after the conditions in which he was born.

Source: TUKO.co.ke