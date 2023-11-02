A Nigerian lady has proudly sang the praises of her elder brother on social media over his kindness to her

She displayed a receipt showing a transfer of N100k, a bone straight hair and some other things he got her by virtue of her obedience to him

Many internet users who watched the video gushed over her elder brother, with some ladies wondering if he is single

A Nigerian lady, Sophia, has generated a buzz on TikTok after she showcased some of the lovely things her elder brother got her.

According to Sophia, the lovely items began to trickle in since she started obeying her elder brother.

Sophia said she got phones, money and a bone straight hair since she began obeying her elder brother. Photo Credit: @sophiakolam

Sophia started her video by flaunting a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra phone and a laptop he got her.

The young lady also showed off her bone straight and a receipt of a N100k transfer and displayed wads of cash, all courtesy of him.

Her video blew up with over 23k views as netizens praised her elder sibling.

People hailed Sophia's brother

20thDiva said:

"Is he single?"

Teetee said:

"Tell you brother that I say hi."

victoryempire8615 said:

"Something I can relate to."

Jeroh Ella said:

"Finally something I can relate to."

Tush_mimi said:

"I go obey tire."

Annbaby said:

"Wetin my bro feet do."

@MANU said:

"Is ya brother single? Asking for a friend."

Grace nwojo said:

"Okay thanks for the update. I go dey call my Bro sir from now onwards."

M said:

"Your brother need another sisterhelp me ask am."

rozzy said:

"Ahhh I need to learn from you because I too stubborn."

