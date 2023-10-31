A video of male students singing loudly for their heartbroken friend has sent social media into a frenzy

A friend, who shared the hilarious and touching video online, said it is what boys suffer after a breakup

Some netizens sympathised with the shattered young man, while others feared for the next lady he would date

In an emerging video, some students were seen consoling their colleagues who got heartbroken.

The setting of the video appeared to be a hostel as bunk beds were seen in the room where it was taken.

They gathered around the heartbroken student and sang for him. Photo Credit: @v_u_n_a247

A TikToker, @v_u_n_a247, shared the clip online, lamenting that it is what boys go through after a breakup.

"This what boys suffer after heart breakchaiigirls make una dey calm down with d heart break,'' he wrote.

They sang Juice WRLD's song for him

In the clip, boys took out their phones as if recording the heartbroken student and sang aloud Juice WRLD's hit song, Lucid Dreams, in unison.

On the left side of one of the beds, one of the students could be seen comforting another who is believed to be the heartbroken one.

People had a lot to say about the video

BIGG-ZADDY said:

"This thing pain pass the break-up brr u go de regret meeting those guyss."

KING PHENO said:

"I remember when me n my roomies did rhis one of our friends."

Adufe_mi_owon said:

"Una still Dey hear breakup songplay Tope Alabi."

jxt_chisom said:

"Ahswr I dey pity the boy.

"But the next girl wey he go date go see wetin her mouth no go fit talk."

Am that guy said:

"This thing d pain pass d break up sef."

Che Che said:

"One dey even help am cry."

Duroti said:

"The next girl he bags is in trouble."

Man cries a river over heartbreak

In another related report, a video of a man crying over his relationship hitting the rocks had surfaced online.

According to the young man, his girlfriend ended their relationship, which demoralised him and made him shed tears.

He lamented in the clip that he didn’t know break-up was a tough thing to go through. However, some netizens who watched the video taunted him for making a video of himself crying.

Friends console man after heartbreak

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had broken down in tears after learning he had been dumped by his girlfriend.

In a short video shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the man was seen weeping profusely leaning against a car at night. The weeping man is flanked by friends who sympathize and console him.

At some point, the distraught man beckoned on the friends to hand him his phone so he could speak with the estranged girlfriend.

