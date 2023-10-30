A Nigerian lecturer went the extra mile to make his students happy by sharing food during one of his classes

The class was said to have taken place on a weekend, and the lecturer compensated the students with good food

The Nile University lecturer paid a caterer who prepared assorted rice and spiced it up with crispy meat for the students to have their fill

A student shared a video showing how nicely their lecturer treated them during one of his classes.

The man ordered a caterer who treated them to a buffet spiced with big chunks of meat.

The lecturer treated the students to a buffet. Photo credit: TikTok/@emem.xavier.

Source: TikTok

In a trending video which went viral and stunned netizens, the students were spotted helping themselves with food.

It was reported that the class was held on a weekend, and the lecturer gave the students food as a way of compensating them for attending.

Students eat food at Nile University

The students lined up with plates in their hands, and food was scooped for them to eat their fill.

The video had the caption:

"Your lecturer hired a buffet service because he used your weekend for class."

Emem Xavier, who posted the video, further observed in the comment section that the video was recorded at Nile University, Abuja. He said the students were in the 400 to 600 level.

He said:

"Yeah, but let me say a different part. It’s the Asokoro medical hostel for 400-600-level."

Many Nigerians who watched the video expressed surprise at the good behaviour of the "unusual" lecturer.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of lecturer who served his students food

@Cyndy141 said:

"Federal university students go think say na lecture birthday party."

@AlariwOfLagos said:

"I’d be scared low-key."

@Victoria Nelson commented:

"None of my lectures could ever! In fact, join all my lecturers together, and they could still never!"

@Tiana bella said:

"Which school abeg make I transfer?"

Lecturer meets empty class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lecturer got to class and met it empty as students failed to turn up.

The lecturer made a video showing that he attended the class and met no one.

He warned that he would not repeat the topic he was supposed to teach that day.

Source: Legit.ng