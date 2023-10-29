A Nigerian man graduated from the university with a child, signing out in grand style in a video that has gone viral

The man was all smiles as he was apparently happy about becoming a father and also bagging a degree

The man had his child in his arms as he signed out of school. Photo credit: TikTok/@mhizdiego1.

Nigerian man graduates from university a father

He was apparently happy as he had not only bagged a degree but had become a father.

When he was done with school, a lot of people used ink to sign their congratulatory messages on his white shirt.

He was all smiles as he took time to enjoy the moment. The child was also dressed in black and white clothes.

"He came into university single, but he is leaving a father."

The video was posted by Mhizdiego, who referred to the man as her hubby. She wrote on TikTok:

"God is the greatest. Congratulations hubby."

Social media users thronged the comment section of the video to congratulate the man on his graduation and fatherhood. Some who commented said the man harvested double blessings.

Netizens congratulate man who graduated from university with a baby

@user8482080606872 said:

"Congratulations! God bless you."

@Patricia nwekeoti commented:

"Congratulations to him."

@boy_with_doings

"Double certificate. Congratulations!"

@user654097440648 reacted:

"Congratulations! E no easy."

