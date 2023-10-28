A man who got a girl pregnant packed his property and showed up at the girl's house to start living there

The girl who got pregnant was still living with her parents, so they were shocked at the man's behaviour

According to the story, which went viral on Twitter, the girl's father promptly chased the man away, and he never returned

A man got an 18-year-old girl pregnant and attempted to go to her house to start living with her family.

As soon as he heard that the girl was pregnant, the man packed his property and went to the girl's house.

The man packed his things and followed the girl home. Photo credit: Getty Images/BlackCAT, Willie B. Thomas and LordHenriVoton. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

She was still living with her parents, and they were shocked by the man's behaviour. Not only did he get their daughter pregnant, but he also had the audacity to say he wanted to move in.

Man insists on moving in after getting a girl pregnant

The interesting story was posted on Twitter by a lady who said the girl involved was her elder sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said her father reacted by chasing the 28-year-old man away and that the man never returned after that.

She wrote:

"A 28-year-old guy got my then 18-year-old sister pregnant. My parents were obviously upset and disappointed about it. Then this guy shows up with his belongings to our house, apparently, according to their culture, the man moves in with the pregnant girl's family."

Netizens got curious in the comment section and asked the lady what happened after. She said her father got angry and chased the fellow away.

See the tweet below:

Social media users react as man attempts to move in with a girl

@ArapTilingi asked:

"Where did he come from?"

@AdemolaOmooba12 said:

"I have been laughing since. I do not think I can get this off my head in this remaining 2023."

Wife gets pregnant after filing for divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant after they filed for divorce.

It was discovered that the man kept visiting his estranged wife even after she moved out.

The woman has since given birth to the baby and their marriage continued.

Source: Legit.ng