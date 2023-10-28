A funny mother posted a video showing her entry in the viral Kizz Daniel's bodyguard challenge

She was seen being overprotective of her only son, shielding him from his other children, who are girls

The funny video went viral and grabbed the attention of netizens, who laughed out loud in the comment section

A mother posted a hilarious video showing how she protected her only son like Kizz Daniel's bodyguard.

The mother was seen shielding the young boy and pushing her daughters away whenever they tried to get in his way.

When her daughters attempted to be on the boy's way, the mother acted swiftly to chase them away.

Mother jumps on Kizz Daniel's bodyguard challenge

The young boy enjoyed ample protection in his mother's nest. However, the last child who came was carried shoulder-high by the mother.

The video, posted by @wendysexpressions, is captioned:

"Nobody but African mothers who gave birth to only one son."

What is Kizz Daniel's bodyguard challenge?

The viral bodyguard challenge began after Kelvin Atobiloye, Kizz Daniel's bodyguard, was seen jealously guarding the singer.

In videos replete on social media, Kelvin Power, as he is fondly called, protects the singer like gold. Nigerians jumped on his style, recreating it in their own ways with different themes.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as mother protects her only son

@Lilly said:

"I can relate cause my mum gave birth to only one son."

@chacha said:

"My mum use to be like this until my younger brother was getting spoilt; she started seeing so many bad and strange characters. She begin to train to train him like us before he brings sorrow to her in future. thank God she caught him young, then.

@Dimaz World commented:

"Me wey born two dey watch them like hawk?"

@Tony_Tee reacted:

"The second daughter was like what's wrong with mum."

