A cute video posted on social media shows a young man who got emotional after learning that his sisters are getting married

The three young ladies all danced and flashed their engagement rings at their brother as they set to get married the same year

The video drew diverse comments from many social media users, with some of them sharing similar experiences

A cute video shows a young man whose three sisters are about to leave and get married.

The three young ladies were spotted dancing around their brother and flashing their engagement rings at him.

The man's three sisters are getting married the same year. Photo credit: TikTok/@favjay_.

Source: TikTok

The young man got emotional on realising that his three sisters were going to leave him and get married the same year.

He stood speechless and emotional as they all danced and hugged him with joyful laughter.

Man's three sisters announce they are getting married

The video is captioned:

"My brother got emotional because his three sisters are leaving him the same year and getting married."

It appeared they were at a public ceremony when the video was recorded. The clip was posted on TikTok by @favjay_.

@favjay said in the comment section of the clip:

"But he was always the one saying we should do and leave his house. E shock am."

A lot of social media users who saw the video related to it as they shared similar experiences.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to video of a man and his three sisters

@jay_21550 said:

"The day my sister got engaged, when I saw the ring I vex."

@user4108152237086 commented:

"I cried that day because she is the best cook I ever had."

@Helen said:

"Congrats, tell him we can get married next week sef."

@Fedieksy commented:

"Abeg that guy should come let's fix our own wedding joor. This is too much for one person."

@De real chinwe said:

"And na them shout go marry pass."

@Darin'Belle Collections commented:

"If I were him, I go with the last one to the husband."

