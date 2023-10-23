A young boy solved eight mathematics questions correctly, thereby impressing many TikTok users who saw him in a video

The boy's parents posted the video showing how he smartly attended to the math questions and got the answers correctly

The kid has been called a mathematics genius because of his impressive ability to solve questions without using a calculator

A young boy who loves to play with mathematical figures has gone viral. His parents posted his video on TikTok.

The TikTok video has ballooned and gained more than 1.2 million likes as of Monday, October 23.

The boy gave answers to the mathematics questions without using a calculator. Photo credit: TikTok/@devanlovesnumbers.

Source: TikTok

The boy clearly impressed many people who saw how he was able to arrive at correct answers to the questions given to him.

There were eight questions on the whiteboard, and he was required to solve them all correctly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The mathematics questions comprised of addition, multiplication, division and minus.

What mostly impressed TikTok users was that the boy did not use a calculator.

He has been called a genius because of his prowess at such a young age. @devanlovesnumbers posted the video.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise young boy who is good at mathematics

@miguel said:

"Baby Genius."

@Lerato Mashigo said:

"Some ppl in the comments are just hating. Memory or not, he's gifted. Show me a 22-month toddler who can write numbers that well and memorize all."

@thiscouldbeanyone commented:

"Meanwhile, my 4-year-old can’t remember what comes after 12."

@DAngelB said:

"Not only does he know the answers, but he can write them at 2!"

@Prodigious said:

"Even if it was a memorization, the fact that this child can remember all that is amazing."

@MariaStar commented:

"And I’m over here still using my fingers at 36 year old."

@Ntukx reacted:

"I had to open my calculator to confirm."

Girl goes viral after solving maths questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a girl perfectly solved mathematics questions on the board.

A video showed when she solved the mathematical problem, and people were impressed with the simple way she did it.

More than 1.8 million people liked the video after it went viral and got more than 57 million views.

Source: Legit.ng