A Nigerian mother who is blessed with triplets played with the kids in a video that melted many hearts on TikTok

The mother, Funmi Edeni, welcomed her children through a highly successful in vitro fertilisation at the age of 54

Funmi has become popular on TikTok, where she shares videos of her children and also the struggles during her IVF journey

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for a Nigerian mother who gave birth to triplets.

The woman, Funmi Edeni, posted a video in which she was seen happily playing with the children.

The mother plays with her children. Photo credit: TikTok/@funmiedeni.

Source: TikTok

Funmi has become a strong inspiration for many women who are seeking the fruit of the womb.

Funmi gave birth to the babies at the age of 54 after a highly successful in vitro fertilisation, IVF.

However, she had encountered many failures while trying. She earlier explained that she tried six times and failed.

Her 7th IVF, which she did in Nigeria, became successful. Funmi's children are growing fast, and she, from time to time, encourages other women looking to have children to keep trying.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for woman who welcomed triplets

@Arabinrin Iyabor said:

"Congratulations mam. I am so happy for you. Be ready to pay three bride price at a go if they decide to marry on the same day. Congratulations."

@Akwaugo Akwaugo said:

"God bless your husband for the support and patience he has shown you."

@Brandon said:

"I come to understand that in this life no one should give up on trying, things change when the time due. You inspire me a lot."

@nkgadi said:

"The God who did it for you will see me through, 43 years old no child."

@Rosemary said:

"This woman is really an inspiration! When I look at her, I see a woman of faith, a woman who refused to give up! Blessings ma."

