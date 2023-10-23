A Nigerian man, who put N35 million in Patricia, has cried out over losing his money, saying he is dying slowly

In a new video, the shattered man begged the CEO of Patricia, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, to release his money

The abroad returnee opened up about how influencers made him put his 'hard-earned money' into the alternative payment and e-commerce company

A Nigerian abroad returnee, Nworu Michael Ekele, has shed light on what made him put millions into the embattled e-commerce company, Patricia.

Michael opened up on his motivation in a new video as he cried out to Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, Patricia's CEO, to release his trapped N35 million.

Nworu Michael Ekele said he was dying slowly.

How influencers influenced Michael

Michael revealed the N35 million amounted to the sum total of all the money he made abroad. He said he invested them in Patricia, hoping to fall back on them on his return to Nigeria, however, that was not to be.

Michael said he is dying slowly and all he thinks about is ending his life.

"I’m dying slowly!!!!

"I lost 35million naira on Patricia; All the money I made when I traveled outside Nigeria I invested all In “MyPatricia.com” I’m home now and I have nothing left with me.

"Fejiro Hanu please release my money… It’s over 6months now and your app has been down. Does this mean you have scammed Nigerians? @Efcc please help us retrieve our money," he wrote on TikTok.

Responding to netizens, Michale blamed influencers for the loss. In his words:

"Our influencers influenced me. It’s recently I got to know Binance.

"Exactly. And all these influencers are the major problem we are having in this country.

"None of them (fintechs) is to be trusted anymore. Whether licensed or not."

Watch the video below:

Nworu Michael Ekele's plight touched people

Victor.bode said:

"Man this is much. but how people go dey give Patricia money keep. Patricia no sound that trustworthy o."

simplybae said:

"Na why i comot my 5k wey dey piggvest, i still dey look opay with one eye, I no dey put plenty money there sef. take heart my brother."

Born sinner said:

"Una no Dey learn or hear words. Nah B-Lord abi Billpoint go do una next. Though I’m sorry for your loss."

SHile said:

''U carry money for person wey join hand sponsor big brother, abi u don forget.... see brother I wish you the best but for Patricia is gone ooo."

lizzybaby130 said:

"Same Patricia that sponsor Bbn 2021 nawa o… so sorry may God restore you."

Teniola said:

"You can’t blame Patricia the guy tried his possible best in saving the app, but CBN was rejecting all the great offers the guy had. This guy tried."

Patricia CEO reacts to video of 'their empty office'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the CEO of Patricia has reacted to the viral clip of 'their empty office.'

In a statement signed by Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, CEO and Founder of Patricia, the company said it does not have an office and its operational structure is designed to be fully remote, with team members distributed across different continents.

Hanu further explained that the location in the video is an innovation hub offering free co-working spaces to developers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, not its office.

