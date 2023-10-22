Patricia reacted to an online video that showed the company's alleged empty offices amid ongoing concerns about customers trapped funds

The company's CEO also discussed plans to convert a N2 billion debt to customers into company shares

The crypto company has promised to uphold the highest standards of transparency and integrity in its operations

Patricia Technologies Limited, a Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange, has denied a video showing an empty office as concerns remain over customers' N2 billion trapped funds.

In a statement signed by Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, CEO and Founder of Patricia, the company said it does not have an office and its operational structure is designed to be fully remote, with team members distributed across different continents.

Hanu further explained that the location depicted in the video is an innovation hub offering free co-working spaces to developers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, not its office.

Part of the statement reads:

"Patricia Technologies Limited has transitioned its headquarters to Vilnius, Lithuania, in response to the Central Bank of Nigeria's regulations initiated in 2021.

"The company's operational structure is designed to be fully remote, with team members distributed across different continents.

"Currently, Patricia Technologies Limited does not have an operating office in Nigeria."

Patricia's customer's funds are trapped

Hanu, in the statement, also revealed plans to convert customers' trapped funds into Patricia shares as it bid to resolve a N2 billion debt.

According to him, this process forms an integral component of the firm's strategy for fundraising and reorganising its debts.

Cointelegraph reports that Patricia's boss said these shares will be managed by a Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-licensed trusted third party to ensure complete transparency.

On reasons users cannot withdraw their funds, Hanu stated that the Patricia app is about to be relaunched and is currently in beta testing.

He added that invites were extended to customers to experience the app before opening to the public.

"Some customers who opted for the testing process are getting their Patricia Token (PUTX) redeemed, the exchange’s internal debt management token.

"Patricia users have also notified customers of the plan to redeem their balances in batches as soon as the firm reopens.

"We remain dedicated to our mission of making cryptocurrency and blockchain technology accessible to all while fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation. We will continue to uphold the highest standards of transparency and integrity in all our communications and operations."

