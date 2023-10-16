A Nigerian woman has died after living for 130 years, according to a burial poster seen on social media

The burial poster surfaced online and stunned many people who said the woman was blessed with a long life

The burial arrangement shows that the woman was born in 1890 and was buried in Boki Local Government when she died

A woman who lived for 130 years has died, and her burial arrangement surfaced and went viral.

The burial poster was shared on Twitter, and it showed the woman was born in 1890 and died in 2020.

The woman lived for 130 years. Photo credit: Twitter/@talllizzy_girl.

Source: Twitter

The poster specified the woman's name as Mama Paulina Oma Ekun, and she died in Akwa Ibom state.

She has since been buried in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River state in 2020.

The burial poster went viral and attracted many comments after it was shared on Twitter by @talllizzy_girl. It was also reposted by @Instablog9ja.

See the tweet below:

Reactions to burial poster of 130-year-old woman

@JbTrexx said:

"Na your mama be this? Una firstborn must be 100 years old."

@OnuorahTony2 commented:

"I doubt there are 100 plus-year-olds in Nigeria currently. Small doubt sha."

@ClaireOnyinye said:

"God make my mum live more than this."

@_BobMfonmma said:

"The poor old woman was human before being anything. She deserves respect and love. Her legacy should be cherished. Living this long shows intent and she was strong-willed too. She's a legend, she deserves respect. Everybody should cry at her burial cos a gem is gone."

@EmekaGift100 reacted:

"Rest in peace Mama, you have wished to live longer above your age but being that God is supreme, he has called you to his glory. We cannot question God. This is literally what she wrote."

@CtrlAlt_Byte said:

"I don't believe this age. Who kept the record of her birth date?"

Source: Legit.ng