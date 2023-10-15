Olawoyin Damilola, a graduate of English Language from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has narrated how he went to drink insecticide when he was attacked with glaucoma.

Narrating his experience with Legit.ng during the White Cane Day, Damilola said he was not treated the same way he was when he had never lost his sight.

White Cane Day: Damilola speaks on journey to blindness

Damilola said after he survived the move to take his own life, various individuals who were older than him and whom he met in various hospitals were his source of motivation.

He said his encounter with glaucoma happened at a tender age, when he lost his vision, and he was left shattered and defeated.

Fifteen years ago, in the heart of Ikotun, a significant event altered the course of my life. Expressing my gratitude in words may never fully convey the depth of my emotions during those trying times.

I was just a young teenager when glaucoma mercilessly robbed me of my vision, leaving me shattered and defeated. The future appeared bleak, and I had resigned myself to my fate. In my isolation, I felt like the only young person grappling with visual impairment, surrounded by older individuals I encountered in various hospitals.

A turning point came when I realised that despite my condition, I could still recognise my peers as my friends, but sadly, they no longer saw me in the same light. Even my family home felt like just a house.

My anguish deepened as the neighborhood, including children, subjected me to hurtful words and taunting songs. The weight of it all was crushing, and I began to lose hope. Even my constant companion, tears, seemed to have abandoned me.

On that fateful day, I reached a breaking point. I questioned the purpose of my fight for survival when life felt like an endless battle. In despair, I consumed two bottles of Ota PiaPia insecticide, and darkness descended.

Fortunately, one of our observant neighbors found me lying on the floor and alerted others. The events that followed are now part of history, but today, I reflect with profound gratitude.

