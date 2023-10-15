A video which is trending on social media shows a lady who, according to the clip, does not know who got her pregnant

The video showed the lady posing for the camera and showing off her protruding belly in the midst of two men

She reportedly invited the two men to the baby shower because she does not know which of them who got her pregnant

A lady who is said to be unaware of who got her pregnant invited her two lovers to her baby shower.

In a video which has been reposted multiple times by many TikTok accounts, the two men were seen hugging the lady.

The lady is said to be unaware of who is her baby daddy. Photo credit: TikTok/@vegeta9854.

Source: TikTok

A caption on the video has it that she had fun with the two men who attended the baby shower.

The problem is that she reportedly cannot tell which of them who succeeded in getting her pregnant.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Pregnant lady hangs out with two men

The two men who attended the baby shower appeared to be happy with each other as they both hugged the lady.

The video did not mention the lady's name, but a caption on it has it that she had fun with both men.

Legit.ng could not independently confirm the veracity of this claim, but the video caught the attention of many people who apparently believed it to be true. The video was seen on the TikTok handle of @vegeta9854.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who doesn't know her baby father

@mac_shad said:

"Both team score. Double chance. Home and away."

@_RMBY commented:

"And they cool with it? Funny what the world is turning into."

@Fola_Gi said:

"Life no hard na you dey find DNA up and down."

@LoloEtny said:

"Shame has finished on earth."

@Omah_sila said:

"So thoughtful of her. She didn’t want any part of the story missing."

@elvisodese51 said:

"Unfortunately, none of the guys here is responsible."

Video of a pregnant dwarf goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant dwarf was seen walking around at a hospital.

The dwarf appeared to be in labour, and she was preparing to give birth to her baby.

The video went viral and drew reactions from people who said they had never seen a pregnant dwarf.

Source: Legit.ng