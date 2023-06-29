A young woman has gone viral on social media after getting pregnant for her sister's husband while living with them

In her defence, the lady revealed that her sister asked her to meet her husband to stop him from cheating

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many expressing disappointment at the family

A shocking story has emerged on social media about a Nigerian woman who asked her little sister to sleep with her husband to prevent him from sleeping with other women.

The girl, Onyinye, claimed in a viral video that her sister made the request while she was pregnant and unable to sleep with her husband.

Girl gets pregnant for her sister's husband Photo credit: @ojiugonwa/Twitter.

Source: TikTok

According to Onyinye, she first got pregnant after sleeping with her sister's husband and aborted the pregnancy.

She claimed that she terminated two more pregnancies before deciding to keep the third one.

However, her sister was not happy about the situation and sent her out of the house, threatening to take away the makeup shop she had opened for her.

Onyinye, who was scared of losing her life during the termination process, sought help from some people to talk to her sister and her husband.

However, when they got to her sister's house, they were met with threats and hostility from the couple.

Outrage as girl gets pregnant for her sister's husband

The story has sparked outrage on social media, with many expressing their shock and disgust at the behaviour of the sister and her husband.

@Nithsmit reacted:

“The girl needs to take the matter to her people.

"They need to sue the man for damages, the girl should be suing them for damages.”

@Emeka _firstson reacted:

“The lady shouldn't abort the pregnancy. She should report the matter to the Ministry of Women Affairs. 5, F.S.P Avenue, Independence Layout, Independence Layout, Enugu, Enugu.”

@Gift commented:

“You paid the bride price for one but sleeping with 2 as odugwu wey you be naw and you dey claim it's family matter. Omo elders of the family are supposed to come with village masquerade to banish you and your evil wife into the forest of no return."

@SirJaby said:

“So I heard Enugu state in the conversation. The lady can make official report with the ministry of women and gender affairs. They will take it up from there.”

@bablo said:

“I blame the wife in the whole thing. It's not ok for the man to go out randy ,but it's ok fir the sister to continuously do abortions. Maybe they are using the abortions for ritual. Please any update on this case?”

@MR C CROSS said:

“These people do they actually go to church or belong to a department or unit in church?”

@iykeinfos reacted:

“How can a married pregnant woman say to her sister to sleep with her husband. She no dey attend maternity ABl na for maternity them teach her this 1? It is even when pregnant that you're supposed to be sleeping with your husband more self...who teach you that nonsense Biko.”

See the post below:

Single mum gets pregnant for her bestie's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's marriage is in an unstable condition after her best friend got pregnant for her husband. Make-up artist @Queenyetty1 who shared the story on Twitter said it happened for real and said a cucumber prank video started it.

According to her, the married woman and her single mum bestie had watched a cucumber prank video. The single mum marvelled at the size o the character's manhood, saying it is fake. Her friend, the married one, agreed that it was fake but revealed that there are men who have such manhoods and her husband was one of them.

Six months later, the single mum got pregnant for the lady's husband and is not willing to remove it or let go of the man. "Now the pregnant friend is not ready to abort or let of the man. She said she didn’t plan it this way, she just wanted to taste the “cucumber” and clean mouth," the make-up artist narrated.

Source: Legit.ng