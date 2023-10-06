A young man, his wife and his beautiful daughter went viral after a video showed how they looked in the past

The video posted by Kowayo shows what the man and his family looked like eight years ago and what they look like now

The video shows that there has been a massive transformation in the lives of the man, his wife and daughter

A TikTok user posted a short video showing a man, a child and a woman, and they appear to be one family.

The video shows the changes that occurred in the life of the family after a period of eight years.

The photos show the physical transformation of a man and his family. Photo credit: TikTok/@kowayo.

Source: TikTok

In the first photo shown in the video, the man and his family were coming up, as shown by their physical appearance.

They were dressed in simple clothes, and the place they lived also showed their humble beginning.

Beautiful photos of a man and his family go viral

But the recent photo shows a massive transformation, indicating that their lives have changed.

The eight-year transformation of the man and his family made the video go viral. They all looked plump, and his daughter had also grown.

At the moment, the short clip has gained over 23k likes from TikTok users, and it has also received more than 686k views. The video was posted by @kowayo.

Watch the video below:

