A video of a young man proposing to his girlfriend in an uncompleted building has got many people gushing

It is reported that the man is a plumber and did the proposal on a building site he was working on

The simplicity of the marriage proposal and his girlfriend's response all added up to make the clip an emotional one

Internet users have expressed admiration for two lovebirds who had their proposal in an uncompleted building.

The video, shared by the young man, Theophilus Michaels, on TikTok, showed him in a safety jacket and his woman before him.

He then took out a ring, quite to the surprise of the lady. Eventually, she accepted his proposal and received the ring.

According to African Bro, who reposted the couple's video on Facebook, Theophilus is a plumber and did the proposal on a site he worked on.

Legit.ng could not ascertain the authenticity of the claim at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People gushed over the simplicity of the proposal

Israel Joshua said:

"God bless them and give them grace to achieve dreams together Amen.

"This is peace of mind."

Shalom Ojone said:

"Simple yet very beautiful, life mustn't be a particular pattern all the time."

Becky Emmanuel said:

"See how I was shinning teeth for them.

"This is so beautiful and I pray for a happy home for them.

"All the best till forever."

Rbb Wonder said:

"I didn't really believe in love buh... I see pure love here."

Jack'le Longs Jacob said:

"That's beautiful, congratulations."

Happyness Micheal said:

"So beautiful.

"Congratulations May God bless this Union."

Rhaps Byron said:

"I love this.

"They're happy and am happy for them."

Ibukunoluwa Olasupo said:

"I see pure love here.

"This is just how I want mine."

Man proposes to girlfriend on expressway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had proposed to his girlfriend on an expressway.

The short video showed the man kneeling by the roadside with a ring in his hand, as he asked for his girl's hand.

They were both simply dressed and seemed very much in love with each other. The girl said yes, and the man happily inserted a ring into her finger.

The video sparked reactions on Twitter. Some people were of the view that the couple is truly in love. The video was said to have been recorded in Gulu, a city in Uganda.

