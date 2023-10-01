A lady who likes cleanliness booked a hotel, and she took the time to clean it with her cleaning materials

When she arrived at the hotel, the lady did not lodge without first cleaning every part of the allotted room

The video of how she cleaned the hotel room went viral and sparked reactions among social media users

A lady booked a hotel room but did not occupy it until she had personally cleaned it.

In a video posted on Twitter by Dami Adenuga, the lady took time to thoroughly clean every part of the room before starting to use it.

She appeared to have brought her own cleaning items to use and made the place feel like her home.

She cleaned the tables, sterilised the chairs, replaced the bedclothes, sterilised the TV remote and even the telephone in the room.

She cleaned the bathroom and toilet, cleaned the floor and washed the kitchen sink.

The way she attended to the room as if it were her own apartment got many people talking.

Many said such dedication to cleanliness was not necessary, while others said it was her choice.

Twitter users react as lady cleans hotel room before occupying it

@OKWYtycoon said:

"Maybe she’s battling with some phobias then. But wait, she’s a neat lady though."

@officialmrdeen commented:

"All the cleaning without wearing hand gloves; how many years she wan use for the hotel?"

@FunmiKolz reacted:

"Some people are just extra conscious and it’s totally fine."

@Fav_installer commented:

"That's what someone with OCD will definitely do. It's not extra consciousness."

@Onlineguru_ commented:

"She for kuku apply as a cleaner for the hotel."

@cuppydat commented:

"Going to the gym to lose weight would have been easier."

@callmeMEJE said:

"Pesin wey the hotel suppose employ immediately."

