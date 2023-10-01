Over 3.6 million people have viewed the TikTok video of a cute baby girl who has protruding cheeks

The baby's cheeks look big, and it is hard to pass her without taking a second look due to her unique appearance

The video caught the attention of netizens who admired the girl's cheeks and shared the video over 9k times

The video of a baby girl who was born with big cheeks has been viewed over 3.6 million times on TikTok.

In the video, the baby perched at the back of her mother as the unique cheeks became evident to passersby.

The girl looks so cute, and she has attracted people's attention on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@s.jbaby1.

Source: TikTok

The girl is blessed with a lot of beauty, but the most outstanding part of her body is her two cheeks.

Baby blessed with beauty goes viral on TikTok

The cheeks are so big that they attracted the attention of many people on TikTok, making the video get over 9k shares. The video of the cute child was posted by @s.jbaby1.

Watch the video below:

Girl picked from the dustbin growns up, survives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who picked a baby where she was dumped has given a progress report.

The man came across the child where she was dumped by an unknown person, and he decided to pick her up and to take her to the police station.

The girl was picked up by Ben Kingsley Nwashara, who has since then taken custody of her and her welfare.

The baby girl has now started school, and a new photo of her has been posted on Twitter, where it touched many hearts.

Nigerian Mother welcomes three babies through IVF

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who lives in the UK gave birth to triplets.

The woman, who is 54, said it was her first time giving birth. People congratulated her and celebrated with her on TikTok after she posted the video of the babies.

She initially did six IVFs in the UK, but they all failed. The 7th one she did in Nigeria was successful.

Source: Legit.ng