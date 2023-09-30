A member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC rode past his bus stop because he saw a beautiful girl

The man was coming back from somewhere when he spotted the girl on the same bus he boarded

A short video he recorded on the bus has gone viral and sparked many reactions among his followers on TikTok

A member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, intentionally passed his bus stop because of a girl.

The corps member with the account name @callmeslicky_1, posted a video on TikTok to narrate how he chased after a beautiful girl.

The NYSC member said he liked the girl he saw in a bus. Photo credit: TikTok/@callmeslicky_1.

He said he was in transit and he saw the fine girl on the same bus he boarded and he liked her so much.

After the girl's beauty entered his eyes, he decided to toast her, but first, he must find a way to get her attention.

NYSC member who passed his bus stop because of a woman

This was why he allowed the bus to go past his bus stop without calling on the conductor to drop him.

But the girl, too did not come down from the bus as she appeared to be going far. Therefore, I requested her phone number. She gave it to him.

The corps member captioned the video:

"I have passed my own junction and I have been following her for the past two hours, waiting for her to drop so I can have good convo with her. She no gree come down.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a corps member who saw a beautiful girl in a bus

@A.Y SZN said:

"Corper you dey toast babe for bus?"

@Jambay said:

"You fit collect her number make she no reply or pick your call."

@theCARfy asked:

"With that your 33k wey neva settle you?"

@officialdemmylade1 asked:

"I hope say you get enough money to go back?"

