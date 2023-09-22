A Nigerian lady woke up in the morning only to discover a dispensed bullet in her room, just under her bed

The lady saw that the bullet entered the room through the roof, pierced the ceiling and bed, and landed on the floor

She picked up the bullet, made a video of it, and posted it on TikTok, where it has received many reactions

A Nigerian lady picked a dispensed bullet that entered her room after piecing the roof of the house.

The lady, Fortrex Sammie, said they woke up at home only to see the bullet lying under the bed.

The lady said the bullet fell on the bed and pierced it. Photo credit: Tiktok/@fortrex_sammie.

Source: TikTok

Upon further verification, they saw that the zinc and ceiling of the house were perforated by the dangerous projectile.

The bullet also fell on the bed and perforated it before landing on the room floor, where it was found under the bed.

Video of a bullet Nigerian lady picked in her room

In the video, the lady held up the dispensed bullet and showed it to the camera, asking people if they had seen such a thing.

People who saw the video said the lady or whoever was sleeping on the bed was fortunate to be alive to tell the story. But she did not say if anyone was on the bed when the bullet descended.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as bullet enters lady's house

@Ov said:

"Those are bullets shot in the air."

@wealth commented:

"I have two of the bullets. I have experienced it twice. Funny enough, I was sleeping I always wake up 1min before the hit. My guardian angel is on guard."

@NKY said:

"Imagine you were on that bed. Omo, thank God you happened not to be there."

@Ukpabi Onyinyechi said:

"The same thing happened to my friend. She woke up with blood in her mouth. Her teeth caught the bullet."

@Blaze said:

"It’s physically impossible that it’s stray! It was shot from above."

@Oghenefejiro reacted:

"If na me, I don relocate because no way sleep go catch me for that house again."

