A Nigerian man has declared his 19-year-old son missing, and he has requested help from the public to locate him

The young boy, identified as Shedrack Chukwuemeka lives in Lagos, where he is undergoing an apprenticeship

He left the apprenticeship shop on September 19 without telling anyone where he was going and has not been found since then

A young boy who works as an apprentice in Lagos has been declared missing by his family.

Information sent to Legit.ng by the family said he left his boss' shop and had not been seen since September 19.

The young boy, identified as Shedrack Chukwuemeka is 19 years old. Shedrack hails from Ebonyi state.

His father, Affia Shedrack Sunday, told Legit.ng:

"He is from Agumkpume Ishiagu and he is an apprentice. According to his master, the police has been informed."

Yong boy's boss confirms his disappearance

Legit.ng also contacted Shedrack's master, Reginald Chimezie, who confirmed the sad development, saying the boy did not come back after he was sent on a short errand.

In a telephone interaction, Reginald confirmed that Shedrack left his shop without notice. He said he suspected the boy no longer wanted to stay in his service, adding that the matter had been reported to the police.

"I'm not in Lagos. It is one of my boys that told me what happened. I'm short of words."

Reginald said he had many other apprentices, and he was ready to do anything for the missing boy to be found.

Since he left the shop, which is located at 10 Ajenwu Street, Oshodi, no relative or family member has seen him.

Shedrack's father sent his photos to Legit.ng and appealed to the public to report to the nearest police state if the missing boy is found. Also, those with useful information on the whereabouts of Shedrack should call: 0809 398 0476.

Source: Legit.ng