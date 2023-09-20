A lady based in Greece called out Yahoo boys and accused them of sending her unsolicited emails

The lady took to TikTok to tackle those who were sending her emails, trying desperately to get her attention and deceive her

She said those who sent the emails claimed to be working with the CIA, but she had paid them no attention

A white lady who says she lives in Greece is unhappy that she keeps receiving unsolicited emails from Yahoo boys.

In a TikTok video, the lady with the handle @joannaorou asked Yahoo boys if they were not tired of contacting her and trying to deceive her.

White lady calls out yahoo boys, trying to deceive her. Photo credit: TikTok/@joannaorou.

Source: TikTok

Video of a white lady calling out Yahoo boys

Joan said she has received as many as 100 unsolicited emails from people she doesn't know but is pretty sure they are Yahoo boys.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Yahoo boys is the Nigerian phrase for scammers who fleece unsuspecting members of the public of their money through online fraud.

According to Joan, many of those contacting her claim to work for the American Central Intelligence Agency.

Joan is obviously wiser than the Yahoo boys, as she asks them to stop contacting her and wasting their time.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as Oyinbo lady calls out Yahoo boys

@user6099326191845 said:

"Be careful with the Yahoo boys."

@coda blue said:

"Honestly you are so beautiful."

@Badboineto said:

"We are the ones that love you more. We are the ones that have time for you. You should be happy that we are looking for you."

@user4958131775984 reacted:

"Hello good morning please I want to be your friend please can I make you my friend."

@ydotcom said:

"Your English pronunciation is fantastic."

@user318812081297daniel said:

"Weldon my onyibo tell them the truth."

@King commented:

"I don't need to be yahoo, to tell you that you are beautiful, and your English is clear to understandable."

Oyinbo man exposes Yahoo boy who lives in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a white man tracked a Yahoo boy to Lagos.

The man detected that the phone contact started with 234, meaning the person was from Nigeria.

He was able to expose the person and where he lives in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng