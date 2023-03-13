A Nigerian lady who is not in a relationship has lamented on social media over not being successful at finding love

Perhaps resigning to her fate, the beautiful lady said that she feels love may not be for her after all

She shared her pictures on social media but netizens could not stop gushing over how beautiful she looks

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media over her inability to find love.

The lady has a scar on her face that gave her a different appearance, something she feels has become a challenge in her quest to find love.

In a now unavailable TikTok post, the lady said she is single as people lose interest in her due to her face.

In a subsequent post, she shared her pictures, as she resigned to fate, saying maybe love does not seem to favour her.

"Maybe this love is not for me. Yes, I am single," she wrote.

Since her post, there has been an outpouring of love from netizens. Her beauty blew many away.

Social media reactions

Gordon Lynn said:

"Your signle but your bless. you dont need a men to make you feel special God is love keep having faith."

MiMi Rex said:

"U are still beautiful with the scars so pretty."

DRA said:

"You are always beautiful, believe in yourself."

Ruth said:

"You will find someone that loves you just the way you are I promise."

user5607518491922 said:

"Ur really beautiful and strong pls always be positive."

Verah said:

"I saw ur video on ig nd I pray a perfect man for you will locate u soon."

Naija babe said:

"I saw ur video on Ig and I hope u find love very soon a man will surely come and love u soon luv amen."

