A handsome young man married a lady after falling in love with her the very first day they met each other

The man's sister shared her brother's love story on Twitter, and it caught people's attention and went viral

She said her brother had told her of his intention to marry the lady after they met four years ago, and the dream has come true

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A man who fell in love with a lady the first day they met has ended up getting married to her.

The man met the lady four years ago, and he immediately told his sister that he had seen his wife.

The man said he fell in love with the lady after they first met. Photo credit: Twitter/@EGYPTlANA.

Source: Twitter

The dream of getting married to the love of his life has come to pass, and the photos of their wedding have been posted on Twitter.

Man falls in love, marries his girlfriend after four years

The man's sister, Egyptiana, posted the wedding photos, narrating the romantic love story. The man had revealed to his sister that it was love at first sight.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His sister wrote on Twitter:

"Today my brother is marrying his best friend. 4 years ago, the night they met for the first time, he sent me a text to tell me he’d fallen in love at first sight and he was going to marry her. I couldn’t be happier for such a beautiful & lovely couple."

See the full story below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man weds his heartthrob

@OfficialBorbor said:

"God, I see what you’re doing for others."

@Enigmaiesh said:

"This is what I mean when I say MEN KNOW if they’re going to marry you from the get go!"

@legal__cocaine said:

"I hope they stay together forever & make a million babies."

@muhofa_bridget asked:

"Do you have other brothers?" Congratulations to your brother."

@Di_mi_nombre_ said:

"Beautiful couple! Congratulations to both of them! I wish them the best! Love the photos!"

American man marries Nigerian woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an American man travelled to Nigeria and married his girlfriend.

The man and the lady met on a dating site and kicked off a relationship.

When their relationship blossomed, the man decided to travel down and marry her properly.

Source: Legit.ng