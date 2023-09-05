A Nigerian man purchased an old car for N330k, but the vehicle has been giving him and his family a lot of troubles

The man's wife narrated the family's ordeal, disclosing how they attended a wedding in the car, and all the doors refused to open

To remedy the situation, the woman said her husband decided to return the car to the person who sold it to them, but he refused to take it

A Nigerian man bought a used car for N330k for his family's use, but it has turned out to be a disappointment.

The man's wife came online to narrate how the car has been embarrassing them since they brought it home.

The man was disappointed as the car refused to work. Photos used for illustration only. Photo credit: Getty Images/Dan Reynolds Photography and Moyo Studio.

Source: Getty Images

Narrating the story, the woman said her neighbours were feeling proud because they had cars, and her husband decided to get one for his family so they could join the league of car owners.

Tokunbo car that costs N330k

One day, they drove the car to a wedding, and the doors refused to open when they got there.

The woman said they ended up driving back home as they were too ashamed to ask for help to open the car doors.

She said:

"The car is a disgrace. We need to return it to the man we bought it from. We even offered to give him N50k, but he refused. Today's own is the worst, we entered the car to a wedding, and the car refused to open."

The story was reposted on Facebook by Queen Precious Ose.

Reactions as man returns old car he bought at N330k to seller

Queen Precious Ose said:

"Una buy 330k and you expect say make the door open?"

Egharevba Kingsley said:

"They should sell in parts or as condemned iron."

