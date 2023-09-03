An oyinbo lady has exposed her estranged Nigerian lover who returned to Nigeria to wed someone else

According to her, he abandoned her when she was 39 weeks pregnant with their son and a day after their 5th anniversary

The heartbroken lady went on to release photos of the man and her when the going was good and got people talking

A white lady, Jennaa_xxoo, has called out her estranged Nigerian hubby for marrying a Nigerian lady secretly.

Jennaa, in a TikTok post, exposed the man as she jumped on a new trend that involved ladies sharing what happened after they responded to a DM.

Jennaa said they were together for five years. Photo Credit: @jennaa_xxoo

Jennaa said she was 39 weeks pregnant when he dumped her

According to Jennaa, the unidentified man DMed her in 2018 and their relationship would blossom from that point.

However, he returned to Nigeria to wed someone else. Jennaa said he left her when she was about nine months pregnant with their son and a day after they marked their 5th year anniversary. She shared pictures of her estranged baby daddy with his new bride.

Jennaa reminisces on the good old days

In another TikTok post, Jennaa shared pictures of the man, her son, herself and a white loved one as she reminisced on the good old days.

Jennaa remarked that though the pain is excruciating, she still cherishes the small time they felt like a family.

"Even though there is excrutiating pain behind my eyes & smile, I will forever cherish this small time we felt like a family again," she wrote.

Watch her video below:

People show Jennaa support over her situation

shoumhvew3d said:

"I’m so sorry you experienced this the right one will come along and show you true love."

PhayvorJay23 said:

"I am so sorry sis..your baby is beautiful..The Lord will bring someone special who will stay with you forever."

LuxeArtistryByRae said:

"I am so sorry I do not support what he has done.I know u are hurting…it’s well."

Stargirl said:

"You are a beautiful and strong girllll!!!! Never let any man make you feel less of yourself❤️❤️… better days ahead."

I’m viola said:

"And u seem like a very lovely lady, u deserve to be loved the right way and trust me u would be happy and b loved truly one day."

